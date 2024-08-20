For just a few days, Twins fans should root for the hated Yankees
If there were ever a time for Twins fans to put all the trauma aside and root for the hated New York Yankees, it's this week. The Cleveland Guardians are beginning a three-game series at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night, and there's a lot on the line.
Heading into play on Tuesday, Cleveland is 72-52 and 2.5 games on both the Twins and Royals in the AL Central. The Yankees are 73-52 and just a half-game up on the Orioles in the AL East. Things are tight at the top of the American League, with those five teams having between 70 and 73 wins and the AL West-leading Astros not far behind at 68-56.
It would be huge for the Twins, who have two games left in a series with the Padres, if the Yankees could help them out and beat the Guardians two or three times this week. It helps that New York is set to start AL rookie of the year contender Luis Gil, former All-Star Nestor Cortes Jr., and reigning Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole in the three-game series.
The Yankees are a whopping 20-5 against the AL Central this year. That's highlighted by a 6-0 mark against the Twins. Back in April, New York took two of three games from the Guardians in a series at Progressive Field.
It might be a tough pill to swallow, but this is the time for Twins fans to cheer on the evil empire that plays in pinstripes.