Former All-Star Twins third baseman Rich Rollins dies at 87
Rich Rollins, a former Minnesota Twins third baseman who helped the team win its first pennant, has died. He was 87.
Rollins debuted during the Twins' first season in Minnesota in 1961 after their relocation from Washington. He was their everyday third baseman a year later, earned an All-Star nod and finished eighth in American League MVP voting. In 1965, Rollins was the starting third baseman for Minnesota when the team won its first-ever American League championship.
"We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former Twin, Rich Rollins," the Twins said on X, formerly Twitter.
He spent eight seasons with Minnesota before being selected by the expansion Seattle Pilots in 1969, their lone year of existence before they became the Milwaukee Brewers the following season. Rollins finished his career with Cleveland.
Rollins led the major leagues in triples with 10 in 1964 and played more than 135 games in four of his eight seasons with the Twins. Over his 10-year MLB career, Rollins slashed .269/.388/.717 with 125 doubles, 77 home runs and 399 RBIs.