Former Twins first-round pick Keoni Cavaco signs with Astros, switching to pitcher
Former Twins first-round pick Keoni Cavaco has signed with the Houston Astros organization, according to MLB Pipeline's Kenny Van Doren. Cavaco, who agreed to terms on a minor league contract, has been assigned to the rookie-level Florida Complex League.
The Twins released the 2019 first-round pick on June 17 after a disappointing five seasons in the minors. Cavaco never made it past High-A as he slashed .212/.267/.335 over parts of five seasons.
He was the No. 1 prospect in California in 2019 and shot up draft boards with MLB Pipeline's Jim Callis writing at the time that "no first-rounder has more helium at the moment than Cavaco."
KSTP's Darren Wolfson reported Thursday that Cavaco will make a position switch to pitcher when he joins the Astros. Houston was one of two teams that reportedly reached out that requested Cavaco switch to pitcher.