Former Twins slugger Miguel Sano designated for assignment by Angels
The Los Angeles Angels have designated former Twins slugger Miguel Sano for assignment. The move clears room for Anthony Rendon to return the lineup after a stint on the 60-day injured list.
Sano, 31, made his return to the majors after missing the 2023 season. Signing a minor league deal in January, Sano clubbed four home runs in spring training and earned a spot on the Angels' Opening Day Roster.
A knee injury sent Sano to the injured list for nearly two months. Since returning from the injured list on June 25, he has only appeared in seven games, recording one hit in that span. Sano is slashing .205/.295/313 with just two homers so far this season.
Los Angeles now has five days to trade Sano or put him on waivers. He is unlikely to draw trade interest and could be released if he declines an assignment to the minors.