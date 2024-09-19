Giménez rubs salt into wound, mocking Twins after walk-off win
As if Thursday's 3-2 walk-off loss in the 10th inning to the Cleveland Guardians wasn't already bad enough, Andres Gimenez rubbed salt into the wound by dancing on the Twins' proverbial grave after connecting on the game-winning hit.
Gimenez hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning, securing a 3-2 win over the Twins in the final game of the season between the teams. It was the second straight walk-off loss the Twins suffered to Cleveland, and the third of the season.
In celebrating the game-winning hit, Gimenez looked into the Twins dugout with outstretched arms before hitting the 'Night, Night' celebration, made famous by Steph Curry, before doing a backwards Griddy as he was mobbed by joyous teammates.
The win clinched a playoff spot for the Guardians and put the Twins in a tie with the Tigers for the final American League wild-card spot. Minnesota does hold the tiebreaker over Detroit.