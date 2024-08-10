Guardians manager Stephen Vogt ejected in seventh inning against Twins
It's the first ejection of Vogt's tenure with the Guardians.
Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt was ejected during the seventh inning of the second game of a doubleheader against the Twins Friday night at Target Field in Minneapolis after Guardians reliever Tim Herrin brought in a run on a balk. It's the first ejection as Guardians manager.
Christian Vazquez, who had already scored from first earlier in the game on an error, was racing down the line to distract Herrin, who then balked. That brought Vazquez home and made it a 6-3 Twins lead.
Herrin was clearly frustrated with the call and had some words for home-plate umpire Jim Wolf. That prompted Vogt to leave the Guardians dugout with more words for Wolf, who then ejected Vogt.
