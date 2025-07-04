'Happy Fourth of July!' Harrison Bader's 2nd homer gives Twins walk-off win
Harrison Bader gave the Twins their first run of the game Friday with a homer in the fifth inning and he ended the game with a walk-off homer in the ninth inning, giving Minnesota the fireworks they needed for a 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays Friday at Target Field in Minneapolis.
"Happy Fourth of July!" Bader shouted during his on-field interview with Audra Martin on FanDuel Sports Network North.
The Twins trailed 3-1 in the seventh inning before tying the score on an RBI double by Byron Buxton and a bases loaded hit-by-pitch with Brooks Lee at the plate. Royce Lewis nearly gave the Twins the lead in the eighth but his line drive to the center field wall was caught by Chandler Simpson.
The win gets the Twins to 42-46 overall, good for second place in the AL Central, although they're still 12 games behind the division-leading Detroit Tigers.
Up next: Twins vs. Rays, Saturday at 1:10 p.m. CT.