How to watch Joe Mauer's Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Minnesota Twins legend Joe Mauer will be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame this Sunday at 12:30 p.m. CT, broadcast live on MLB Network.
Mauer earned 76.1% of the votes on the National Baseball Hall of Fame ballot earlier this year, leading to him being enshrined on his first ballot. He joins Johnny Bench and Ivan Rodriguez as the only first-ballot HOF catches in baseball history.
Across 15 seasons with his hometown Twins, Mauer posted a .306 batting average, .388 on-base percentage and .439 slugging percentage. He finished with 2,123 hits and 923 RBIs. His three batting titles are the most by a catcher in MLB history.
After being the No. 1 overall pick in 2001 coming out of Cretin-Derham Hall High School in St. Paul, he went on to have one of the best careers as a catcher in MLB history. And he'll be the fourth St. Paul native to wind up in Cooperstown, joining Paul Molitor, Jack Morris and Dave Winfield.
On Sunday, Mauer will be joined by Adrian Beltré, Todd Helton and Jim Leyland in the Hall of Fame Class of 2025.