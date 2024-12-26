'I still find it hard to believe': Ex-Twin Ehire Adrianza retires from baseball
Ehire Adrianza is calling it a career in Major League Baseball.
Adrianza, 35, announced his retirement on Christmas Day, doing so with a "profound sense of gratitude."
"This journey has been incredibly challenging, filled with ups and downs, but every step along the way has been a blessing that I cherish immensely," Adrianza announced. "Since my childhood, I dreamed of the possibility of winning a World Series, a goal that once seemed so distant and almost unattainable. However, thanks to my effort, dedication, and the unwavering support of each one of you, that dream has become a reality."
Adrianza won a World Series with the Atlanta Braves in 2021. It was his first season with Atlanta after playing for Minnesota from 2017 to 2020, when he slashed .253/.317/.377 with 13 homers, six triples and 47 doubles in 311 games.
His 12-year career in the big leagues started in 2013 with the San Francisco Giants. He also played for the Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Angels.
"I still find it hard to believe that I have had the honor of playing more than a decade in the Major Leagues. I never imagined I would achieve so much, and it’s astonishing to reflect on this experience. I wish to express my heartfelt gratitude to GOD for being my constant guide and granting me the strength and faith necessary to face every challenge. Without His presence in my life, nothing I have accomplished would have been possible," Adrianza continued.
"To my family, I thank you for your unconditional love and for being my refuge in difficult times. Your support has been my greatest motivation to keep moving forward, and I am eternally grateful for every sacrifice you have made on my behalf.
"To my teammates, thank you for sharing the field with me. Your camaraderie and team spirit made every game memorable. You have been like a second family to me, and every shared victory and defeat has strengthened our bond.
"To the trainers, I thank you for taking care of my health and well-being, for being present in every recovery process, and for ensuring that I was always at my best. Your dedication and professionalism have been invaluable.
"And to the fans, your support has been an endless source of energy and motivation. From the stands, your enthusiasm and passion have made every game special. You are an essential part of my story, and I wholeheartedly thank you for always being there.
"Today, I close this chapter of my life, but the memories, friendships, and love for baseball will remain with me forever. Thank you for being part of this incredible adventure."