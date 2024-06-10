Inside The Twins

Is it time for the Twins to bring back Matt Wallner?

Wallner has been hot in June, hitting .290 with four home runs.

Jonathan Harrison

Sep 26, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins left fielder Matt Wallner (38) celebrates with Minnesota Twins right fielder Max Kepler (26) after hitting a grand slam against the Oakland Athletics in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 26, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins left fielder Matt Wallner (38) celebrates with Minnesota Twins right fielder Max Kepler (26) after hitting a grand slam against the Oakland Athletics in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports / Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Could Matt Wallner be the help the Twins' offense needs?

At the start of the season, the outfielder struggled, hitting for a lowly .080 batting average in the opening 13 games of the season. Wallner was sent down to Triple-A St. Paul in early April, and he has slowly regained the bat that helped him hit 14 homers for the Twins last season.

So far in June, Wallner is slashing .290/.371/.742 with four homers in nine games for the Saints. The hot nine-game stretch has brought his minor league slash line to .208/.300/.757 with 11 total homers.

The Forest Lake, Minn., native could be the bat the Twins need to help them break through their offensive struggles. As a team, the Twins are batting just .214 in the month of June.

That's significantly lower than the American League average of .239 so far this June. Minnesota is just 2-6 this month and has slumped back to third place in the AL Central at 34-31.

Alex Kirilloff could be in line for a stint in the minors as his bat has lagged since the start of May. Hitting just .209 on the season, Kirilloff has dropped to a .155 batting average since the beginning of May, with that slump worsening in June where he has hit just .133 in six games.

Minnesota returns home on Monday after a nine-game road trip, looking to turn things around against a struggling Colorado Rockies side that has won just three of their last 10 games. If the Twins don't turn things around soon, changes could well be on the way.

Published
Jonathan Harrison

JONATHAN HARRISON

Home/Minnesota Twins News