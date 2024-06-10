Is it time for the Twins to bring back Matt Wallner?
Could Matt Wallner be the help the Twins' offense needs?
At the start of the season, the outfielder struggled, hitting for a lowly .080 batting average in the opening 13 games of the season. Wallner was sent down to Triple-A St. Paul in early April, and he has slowly regained the bat that helped him hit 14 homers for the Twins last season.
So far in June, Wallner is slashing .290/.371/.742 with four homers in nine games for the Saints. The hot nine-game stretch has brought his minor league slash line to .208/.300/.757 with 11 total homers.
The Forest Lake, Minn., native could be the bat the Twins need to help them break through their offensive struggles. As a team, the Twins are batting just .214 in the month of June.
That's significantly lower than the American League average of .239 so far this June. Minnesota is just 2-6 this month and has slumped back to third place in the AL Central at 34-31.
Alex Kirilloff could be in line for a stint in the minors as his bat has lagged since the start of May. Hitting just .209 on the season, Kirilloff has dropped to a .155 batting average since the beginning of May, with that slump worsening in June where he has hit just .133 in six games.
Minnesota returns home on Monday after a nine-game road trip, looking to turn things around against a struggling Colorado Rockies side that has won just three of their last 10 games. If the Twins don't turn things around soon, changes could well be on the way.