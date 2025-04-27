Joe Ryan delivers season-high 11 strikeouts, pitching Twins to sweep of Angels
The Minnesota Twins can bring out the brooms for the first time this season.
Joe Ryan delivered a season-high 11 strikeouts over seven scoreless innings, pitching the Twins to a 5-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday at Target Field in Minneapolis. Minnesota took all three for its first series sweep of the year.
It was a dominant performance from Ryan, who threw 98 pitches and fanned 11 while allowing just four hits and issuing just a single walk. And it was just the second time this season Ryan went seven innings in a start for the Twins (12-16).
Ryan got some early run support, too. Ty France provided an early lead with a sacrifice fly in the first inning that scored Edouard Julien, who drew a leadoff walk and advanced to third base after Carlos Correa doubled. France also hit an RBI double in a three-run sixth inning. Catcher Ryan Jeffers drove in the other two runs with his two-run double in the frame.
Trevor Larnach added an insurance run with an RBI single in the seventh inning.
The Angels (12-15) couldn't do much of anything against Ryan, and their luck didn't change when the Twins finally went to the bullpen in the eighth inning. Justin Topa pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning and followed it up with a scoreless ninth.
The Twins return to action Monday to begin a three-game series at the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is 5:10 p.m. CT.