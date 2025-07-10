Joe Ryan named All-Star replacement; showdown with Skenes Friday
Joe Ryan is headed to Atlanta to represent the American League in the All-Star Game.
Major League Baseball announced Wednesday that Ryan will get the All-Star nod as a replacement for Houston Astros starting pitcher Hunter Brown, who is scheduled to pitch Sunday ahead of Tuesday's All-Star Game. Ryan is the second member of the Twins now going to Atlanta, joining center fielder Byron Buxton, who was selected via player vote as a reserve.
Meanwhile, the Twins have moved Ryan's next scheduled start to Friday. The Pirates have done the same with Paul Skenes, which means the highly anticipated showdown between the two dominant right-handers has been moved from Saturday to Friday.
Rain is in the forecast for Friday in the Twin Cities, but if they can get the game in it could make for an epic night of high-end pitching followed by a Nelly concert at Target Field after the game.
Across 18 outings, Ryan has pitched to a 2.76 ERA, 0.891 WHIP, and 116 strikeouts to only 21 walks in 104.1 innings. Opponents are hitting just .193 against Ryan, who has eight wins and has been worth 3.9 WAR (per Baseball Reference).