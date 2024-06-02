Jose Miranda delivers in big way as Twins top Astros in series finale
Jose Miranda is showing no signs of slowing down.
Miranda has certainly been on a hot streak, and he had the two biggest hits of the day for the Twins as they rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Houston Astros Sunday afternoon in Houston.
Miranda’s RBI double in the eighth inning off Astros reliever and former Twin Ryan Pressly brought Manny Margot for the go-ahead run to lead the Twins (33-26) to the victory.
And with the Twins trailing 3-2 in the sixth inning, Miranda knotted the game up with his 406-foot solo homer to left-center field, his sixth home run of the year.
Miranda went 2 for 4 in all Sunday afternoon with the two RBIs.
While the Twins trailed past the halfway point, they couldn’t have gotten off to a better start Sunday as Trevor Larnach led off the first inning with a solo homer, taking a cutter from Astros starter Hunter Brown 413 feet into right-center field for an early 1-0 lead.
The Twins made it a 2-0 game in the second inning when Alex Kirilloff hit an RBI double to right field that scored Willi Castro, who reached on an infield single the previous at-bat.
But the Astros worked their way into the lead, first cutting their deficit in half with Victor Caratini’s 417-foot homer off Twins starter Simeon Woods Richards in the bottom of the second.
Alex Bregman’s two-run shot in the third inning gave the Astros (26-34) a 3-2 lead.
Woods Richardson only gave up the three runs off those two homers, allowing three hits in all while fanning six across 4 1/3 innings. The Astros hit seven home runs in the three-game series, including four off Joe Ryan in the Twins’ loss on Saturday. The Twins, however, took two of three in Houston.
The Twins also got three runs and five hits off Brown, who fanned seven in six innings.
Caleb Thielbar, Jorge Alcala, Steven Okert, Griffen Jax and Jhoan Duran combined to toss 4 2/3 scoreless innings the rest of the way, allowing just three hits while fanning a pair.
Okert picked up the win, while Pressly took the loss.
Duran sent Caratini, Jose Altuve and Jon Singleton down in order to pick up the save.
The Twins have an off day on Monday before beginning a three-game series at the New York Yankees on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m.