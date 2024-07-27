Jose Miranda returns from the injured list; Twins send Eddy Julien down
After getting Royce Lewis back from the injured list on Friday, the Minnesota Twins will have Jose Miranda back in the lineup Saturday against the Detroit Tigers.
MIranda has been reinstated from the 10-day injured list from a lower back strain that prompted the Twins to scratch him from the lineup ahead of a July 12 game in San Francisco. He played with the St. Paul Saints on a two-game rehab stint earlier this week and worked out with the Twins on the field before the Twins beat the Tigers on Friday night.
To make room for Miranda on the roster the Twins optioned Eddy Julien back to Triple-A St. Paul.
Miranda projects as the starting first baseman or designated hitter while Lewis plays third base and rookie Brooks Lee pivots between shortstop and second base. Lee is projected to be the full-time second baseman once Carlos Correa (plantar fasciitis) returns from the injured list in early August.
The Twins and Tigers play Saturday at 5:10 p.m. CT.