Jose Miranda sets Twins record with 10 straight hits
Miranda recorded hits in his first four at-bats against the Astros Friday night.
Jose Miranda etched his name into Minnesota Twins record books Friday night.
Miranda had hits in his first four at-bats in Friday's series opener against the Houston Astros, making it 10 straight plate appearances in which Miranda recorded a hit, the best mark in Twins history.
Three other Twins — Tony Oliva, Mickey Hatcher and Todd Walker — had recorded nine straight hits.
Miranda got his day started with a leadoff single to left field in the second inning, then hit a game-tying 414-foot solo homer in the third inning before matching the previous Twins record with an RBI double in the fifth inning. Miranda's seventh-inning single left him alone with the record.
