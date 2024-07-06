Inside The Twins

Jose Miranda sets Twins record with 10 straight hits

Miranda recorded hits in his first four at-bats against the Astros Friday night.

Nolan O'Hara

Minnesota Twins designated hitter Jose Miranda (64) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Houston Astros during the third inning at Target Field in Minneapolis on July 5, 2024.
Minnesota Twins designated hitter Jose Miranda (64) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Houston Astros during the third inning at Target Field in Minneapolis on July 5, 2024.
Jose Miranda etched his name into Minnesota Twins record books Friday night.

Miranda had hits in his first four at-bats in Friday's series opener against the Houston Astros, making it 10 straight plate appearances in which Miranda recorded a hit, the best mark in Twins history.

Three other Twins — Tony Oliva, Mickey Hatcher and Todd Walker — had recorded nine straight hits.

Miranda got his day started with a leadoff single to left field in the second inning, then hit a game-tying 414-foot solo homer in the third inning before matching the previous Twins record with an RBI double in the fifth inning. Miranda's seventh-inning single left him alone with the record.

