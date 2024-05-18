Jose Ramirez's go-ahead homer powers Guardians past Twins
Jose Ramirez hit a go-ahead home run off Twins reliever Jhoan Duran during the eighth inning as the Cleveland Guardians rallied for a 3-2 victory over the Twins Friday night in Cleveland.
It’s the Twins’ fourth straight loss.
The Twins (24-20) did finally break their scoreless drought following back-to-back shutouts by the New York Yankees in their previous series when Alex Kirilloff hit a 402-foot solo homer for a 1-0 Twins lead during the third inning. That remained the margin until the sixth inning.
Simeon Woods Richardson came out for the sixth after pitching five scoreless frames, and while Andres Gimenez reached on an infield single, he then struck out Ramirez. But Gimenez stole second and took third after a throwing error by Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers.
Steven Okert then came on in relief and got Josh Naylor to ground into a fielder’s choice, getting Gimenez out at home, but David Fry hit a two-run homer the next at-bat for a 2-1 lead.
Woods Richardson went 5 1/3 innings in all, allowing one run on four hits while fanning two.
Triston McKenzie put together a nice start for the Guardians (28-17), too, going 6 2/3 innings and allowing just one run on two hits while fanning five in the victory.
The Twins tied the game up during the top of the eighth inning. Kyle Farmer hit an RBI double off Guardians reliever Tim Herrin that scored Austin Martin, who pinch ran for Jose Miranda after his single earlier in the inning.
But the Guardians got that run right back in the bottom of the inning on Ramirez’s homer.
The Twins had one last chance to tie or take the lead in the ninth inning, but Emmanuel Clase sent Max Kepler, Carlos Correa and Carlos Santana down in order to close out the game.