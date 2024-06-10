Limited poll results deem Carlos Correa third-most overrated player in MLB
In a recent anonymous player poll conducted by The Athletic, Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa received the third most votes as the most overrated player in Major League Baseball.
Correa is in his third season in Minnesota after signing a three-year, $105.3 million contract before the 2022 season. He is hitting .265 with five home runs and 26 RBI while playing high-level defense at shortstop for the Twins.
According to the poll, he received 6.7% of the vote, trailing only Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon (10.2%) and Marlins outfielder Jazz Chisolm Jr. (20.3%). However, context is key and the poll was only offered to 100 players and only 59 answered the "most overrated question," which means four of the 59 voters picked Correa.
There is no explanation for why the voters who selected Correa did so, but considering he hasn't put up big offensive numbers while being the 14th-highest-paid player in the majors this season, at $33.3 million, it's fair to come to a conclusion that the production doesn't match the paycheck.
According to ESPN's MLB Player Ratings, Correa is the 170th-best player in the league with a mark of 6.5. The metric has existed since 2009 and it heavily weighs Wins Above Replacement (WAR) and he is coming off a 2023 season where his WAR was 1.4, the lowest of his career.