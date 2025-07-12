Inside The Twins

Livvy Dunne pops up on Target Field video board — as her own celebrity doppelganger

Dunne was supporting her longtime boyfriend, Paul Skenes, on Friday night.

Tony Liebert

May 28, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Livvy Dunne in attendance of the Arizona Diamondbacks game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
May 28, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Livvy Dunne in attendance of the Arizona Diamondbacks game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Social media superstar Livvy Dunne was in Minneapolis for Friday night's highly anticipated pitchers' duel between her longtime boyfriend, Paul Skenes, and Minnesota's Joe Ryan.

Dunne was shown on the Target Field video board as her own celebrity lookalike, and she shown numerous times throughout the broadcast on Twins TV.

Dunne's relationship with Pittsburgh's superstar pitcher dates back to their time at LSU, when she was a gymnast and he starred on the baseball team. Dunne has since amassed over five million followers on Instagram, and she has become a social media megastar.

Related: Carlos Correa exits Twins-Pirates game with apparent leg injury

Dunne's appearence didn't seem to distract Skenes, who went five innings with six strikeouts and two earned runs. Minnesota was able to sneak by with a 2-1 win, with Skenes taking the loss after giving up a two-run homer to Trevor Larnach in the fourth inning.

Twins news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

Home/Minnesota Twins News