Livvy Dunne pops up on Target Field video board — as her own celebrity doppelganger
Social media superstar Livvy Dunne was in Minneapolis for Friday night's highly anticipated pitchers' duel between her longtime boyfriend, Paul Skenes, and Minnesota's Joe Ryan.
Dunne was shown on the Target Field video board as her own celebrity lookalike, and she shown numerous times throughout the broadcast on Twins TV.
Dunne's relationship with Pittsburgh's superstar pitcher dates back to their time at LSU, when she was a gymnast and he starred on the baseball team. Dunne has since amassed over five million followers on Instagram, and she has become a social media megastar.
Dunne's appearence didn't seem to distract Skenes, who went five innings with six strikeouts and two earned runs. Minnesota was able to sneak by with a 2-1 win, with Skenes taking the loss after giving up a two-run homer to Trevor Larnach in the fourth inning.