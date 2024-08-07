Louie Varland expected to be called up for Twins' doubleheader vs. Guardians
Louie Varland is expected to start one of the two games of Friday’s doubleheader at Target Field against the Cleveland Guardians, according to The Athletic’s Dan Hayes.
Bailey Ober will also make his scheduled start during Friday’s doubleheader, but it’s still to be determined who will start the first game and who will start the second game.
Varland’s last appearance came during a doubleheader against the Oakland Athletics in mid-June. Varland went 4 1/3 innings, allowing five hits and two runs while fanning four in an 8-7 win as the Twins completed a sweep of the Athletics on June 16.
Varland has been pitching well for the Triple-A St. Paul Saints of late. In his most recent start on Saturday against Iowa, Varland threw six shutout innings, allowing five hits while fanning eight. In four appearances in July, Varland posted a 2.33 earned-run average and had 20 strikeouts.
Varland’s start will be an important one for the Twins, who are vying with the Guardians for first place in the American League Central. Before the two teams played on Wednesday, the Twins were four games back of the Guardians in the standings. The four-game weekend series could potentially go a long way in deciding the eventual division champion.