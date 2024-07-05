Marney Gellner to make Twins TV history as she calls White Sox series
Bally Sports North’s Marney Gellner is scheduled to call the upcoming three-game Twins-White Sox series as the lead TV play-by-play announcer.
Gellner will become the first woman to serve as the play-by-play commentator for the Twins during the regular season in the team’s history. She will be filling in for regular announcer Cory Provus.
Gellner has spent her career covering the Twins, Timberwolves and Lynx in various roles for TV and radio, serving as studio host, sideline/field reporter and play-by-play announcer. She has served as the Lynx TV lead play-by-play announcer for the past 14 seasons.
In March 2019, Gellner called several Spring Training games for Fox Sports North and WCCO Radio. In December 2018, she became just the second woman ever to serve as the lead TV play-by-play announcer of an NBA game, doing so for a Wolves game.
The three game series against the White Sox begins Monday, July 8 at 7:10 p.m. CT.