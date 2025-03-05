Matt Canterino’s injury woes persist: Twins pitcher seeks second opinion
Matt Canterino can't catch a break.
Once considered one of the Twins' top pitching prospects, the 2019 second-round pick has seen his baseball journey derailed by injuries. After reporting to spring training this year with a clean bill of health, he's now been shut down again—this time due to a strained throwing shoulder.
According to Bobby Nightengale of the Star Tribune, Canterino is seeking a second opinion on his shoulder, but there's a strong chance he'll begin the 2025 season on the injured list.
Canterino's setbacks have been numerous. The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out his 2020 season, and Tommy John surgery sidelined him for all of 2023. Last year, he battled a rotator cuff strain.
When healthy, however, he's been dominant, posting a 1.48 ERA with 130 strikeouts in just 85 minor league innings.
MLB Pipeline ranked Canterino as the Twins' No. 11 prospect in 2020, No. 8 in 2021, and No. 9 in 2022.