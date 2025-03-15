Matt Wallner homers twice, drives in five during busy day of spring training action
Matt Wallner homered twice and drove in five runs to rocket the Minnesota Twins to a 13-6 spring training victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Fla. In simultaneous spring training action in Sarasota, Fla., Friday afternoon, David Festa struggled and Minnesota mustered just three hits in a 10-0 loss to the Baltimore Orioles.
Against the Rays, Wallner hit a two-run homer in the third inning, an RBI double in the fifth inning and another two-run homer in the sixth inning. Willi Castro also hit a two-run shot for the Twins in the third inning. Chris Paddack got the start against the Rays and went four innings, allowing just two runs off four hits while fanning six. That was plenty good enough on a day the Twins racked up 15 hits. Jorge Alcala, Danny Coloumbe and Cole Sands each pitched a scoreless inning.
But over in Sarasota, Festa gave up seven hits and six runs while fanning two across 3 1/3 innings. The offense, meanwhile, was completely dry with only three hits. Christian Vazquez had two of them, going 2 for 3, and Jose Miranda had the other as he went 1 for 2. The Twins left four runners on base and went 0 for 2 with runners in scoring position.