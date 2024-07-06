Matt Wallner scratched from Saints lineup, reportedly being called up by Twins
Matt Wallner was removed from the St. Paul Saints lineup Saturday night, and the Twins will be calling him up ahead of Sunday's series finale against the Houston Astros, according to The Athletic's Aaron Gleeman. The corresponding move is not yet certain.
Wallner started the season with the Twins but hasn’t been in the lineup since April 15 after hitting just .080 with one home run and four RBIs in 13 games to start the season.
But since then, Wallner has been excellent and on an upswing in 67 games at Triple-A. He’s hitting .259 with a .343 on-base percentage, a .544 slugging percentage and a .887 OPS for the Saints this season. Wallner has 67 hits overall with 15 doubles, one triple and 19 homers with 53 RBIs.
Wallner has been particularly good in recent weeks. He was named the International League Player of the Month in June after hitting .324 with 12 home runs and 28 RBIs. Since the calendar flipped to July, Wallner is 6 for 12 with three doubles and an RBI.
The Forest Lake native will now get another chance to make an impact with the big league club.