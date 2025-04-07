Minnesota Twins sale update: Pohlads reportedly extend bid window by 45 days
- The original deadline was reportedly April 1.
- Twins owners reportedly want $1.7 billion.
How long is the sale of the Minnesota Twins going to drag on? According to a report from Bob Nightengale at USA Today, the Twins are accepting bids until mid-May.
Nightengale writes: "The Minnesota Twins, who were asking interested parties to submit their bids by April 1, now are telling prospective owners they have another 45 days as they continue to seek $1.7 billion."
It's unclear when the Twins allegedly issued the new deadline, but mid-May makes sense whether the deadline was an extension from April 1 or a new deadline was established in the first week of April.
The Twins, according to The Athletic, believed billionaire Justin Ishbia was very serious about purchasing the franchise after meeting with officials in December. Instead, Isbhia allegedly dropped his bid and to focus his attention on purchase more stake in the Chicago White Sox.
La Velle Neal reported in the Star Tribune on March 12 that the Pohlads, who have owned the Twins since 1984, were not getting offers that they were seeking. At the same time, Neal predicted in the march 12 column that a sale could happen in August or September.
The Twins are valued at $1.7 billion by Sportico and $1.46 billion by Forbes.