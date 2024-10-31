'My story is far from over': Alex Kirilloff announces retirement from MLB
Alex Kirilloff is ready to begin a new chapter.
The Twins outfielder and first baseman announced on Thursday that he's decided to retire from Major League Baseball after nine years in the organization. He's been placed on the voluntary retired list and will explore new opportunities.
“After nine seasons in professional baseball, I’m announcing my decision to step away from the game today," Kirilloff said in a statement. "Baseball has always been a cornerstone of my life. Starting with my childhood in western Pennsylvania, where I grew up as the son of a baseball coach. Spending countless hours in the batting cages, hitting hundreds of balls daily, fueled my dream of playing Major League Baseball.
"Living that dream has been an absolute joy — and this journey has been filled with unforgettable moments, challenges that led to growth and lasting experiences that have enriched my life beyond measure."
Kirilloff, 26, was one of the most promising prospects in baseball, and he showed flashes in the big leagues, slashing .248/.412/.721 with 40 doubles, five triples, 27 homers and 116 RBIs in 249 career games with the Twins.
But Kirilloff was forced to navigate injury after injury. In 2017, Kirilloff underwent Tommy John surgery. He missed significant time in 2019 with a wrist injury that became a perennial problem from then onward. This season, Kirilloff played 57 games before landing on the injured list with a lower-back injury, which kept him on the sidelines the rest of the year.
Kirilloff said the injuries have taken a toll on him mentally and physically.
"During my career, I've encountered numerous injuries, which led me to search for new ways to overcome pain constantly," Kirilloff said. "These challenges have taken a toll on me mentally and physically; over time, I've realized my passion for playing the game has shifted. Baseball demands an 'all-in' approach, something I've brought to every season. However, I can no longer give it the total commitment it requires. I've always believed that playing this game requires 110% effort, and anything less would not do justice to my teammates, coaches, fans or the game itself."
The Twins selected Kirilloff with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2016 first-year player draft. Kirilloff was the Twins' Minor League Player of the Year in 2018 after hitting .348 between Low-A and High-A and driving in 101 runs. His debut came in the playoffs in 2020, where Kirilloff became the first player to record a postseason hit before a regular-season one.
Kirilloff thanked his wife and family, friends, teammates, coaches, staff and Twins fans for all the support over his nine years in the organization. He was able to reach his dream of being a Major League Baseball player, moments he certainly won't soon forget. But now, Kirilloff is ready to turn to the next chapter in his life, a new challenge he's excited to begin.
"Your belief in me made all the difference, and I will be forever grateful," Kirilloff said. "I'd like to thank the Minnesota Twins for giving me an opportunity. The things I was able to experience, I'll be able to take with me the rest of my life. As I navigate the recovery process for my current lower-back injury, I'm excited to focus more on my family and explore new opportunities. While this next chapter won't take place on the field, my story is far from over."