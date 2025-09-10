Ninth-inning homer prevents Twins from 12-0 shutout loss to Angels
Had it not been for Ryan Fitzgerald's ninth-inning home run, the Minnesota Twins would've likely lost 12-0 to the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday night.
Hero? If there's such a thing for an individual who prevented his team from being blanked 12-0, Fitzgerald certainly meets the mark.
His two-run homer was the only bright spot for a Twins team that fell behind 3-0 in the first inning and then watched the Angels pile on with two runs in the fifth inning, followed by four in the sixth and three more runs in the seventh.
The Angels racked up 17 hits while the Twins finished with six.
Who got rocked on the mound for the Twins?
- Zebby Matthews: 5 runs on 7 hits and 2 walks in 4 2/3 innings
- Pierson Ohl: 4 runs on 5 hits and 1 walk in 1 1/3 innings
- Thomas Hatch: 3 runs on 3 hits in 1 inning
Fitzgerald — the same guy who hit the homer to save the Twins from being blanked — also pitched a scoreless top of the ninth inning.
Hero? He sure is!
At 64-81, the Twins have to win out to finish with a .500 record. Minnesota has 17 games in the next 19 days before the season comes to a merciful end.