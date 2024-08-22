No inside-the-park homer for Kyle Farmer after appeal reportedly denied
Twins infielder Kyle Farmer lost his appeal to change his “Little League homer” triple against the Texas Rangers on Aug. 15 to an inside-the-park home run, according to The Athletic’s Dan Hayes.
Farmer hit a deep ball to center field that Rangers center fielder Leody Taveras struggled to handle after it took a weird bounce off the wall, and he was charged with an error as Farmer came around to score on his triple, tying the game at 2-2 in the second inning.
The Twins went on to win the game 3-2.
The Twins and Farmer appealed the call in hopes of getting the triple changed to an inside-the-park home run, but alas, the error stood. Farmer’s triple against the Rangers will remain a triple.
Farmer went 2 for 4 in the game with the triple and the run scored, and he’s hitting .227 in the month of August with five hits overall, including his first homer of the season, and four RBIs.