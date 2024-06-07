Only one way to watch the Twins-Pirates game Friday
Friday night's Twins game will not be on Bally Sports North. The only way to watch the opening game of the weekend series between the Twins and Pirates is on Apple TV+.
A subscription to the service costs $9.99-per-month, but a free trial is available.
The Twins are coming off an 8-5 loss Thursday night in New York as the Yankees completed the season sweep over Minnesota. It is the Twins' first trip to Pittsburgh since splitting a two-game series in August 2020.
Minnesota fans hoping to be able to see rookie phenom Paul Skenes will be out of luck. The 22-year-old started in Pittsburgh's 10-6 win over the Dodgers on Wednesday. His next official start hasn't been announced yet but is likely to be the first game of the Pirates-Cardinals series next week.
The Twins will however get to face fellow Pittsburgh rookie flame-thrower Jared Jones, who is known to throw fastballs over 100 mph.
Joe Ryan and Mitch Keller are set to take the mound for the Twins and Pirates, respectively, on Friday, with first pitch set for 5:40 p.m. CT.