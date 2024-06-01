Pablo Lopez gets back on track in Twins win over Astros
An impressive outing from Pablo Lopez led the Twins to a 6-1 win over the Astros Friday to open a three game series on the road.
After losing three straight starts, Pablo Lopez looked to get back on track Friday night. He did just that, allowing only six hits, one earned run and struck out six batters through seven innings of work.
The Twins also notched a win on their first trip to Minute Maid Park since last year's American League Divisional Series.
The pressure was taken off Lopez when an RBI single from Carlos Correa and a sac fly from Max Kepler in the third inning made it a 2-0 ball game. Alex Bregman opened the fourth with a home run to halve the deficit, but Lopez was able to get out of the inning allowing only one more hit.
Trevor Larnach responded with a two-run homer in the fifth inning, before Manuel Margot drove in Max Kepler at the top of the sixth.
Carlos Santana launched a 405-foot home run to lead off the eighth inning, growing the lead to 6-1. Steven Okert and Cole Sands relieved Lopez as the Twins wrapped up the game with ease.
The Twins now move to 32-25 on the season and they will be back at it tomorrow afternoon with the first pitch at 3:10 P.M. CT in the second game of a three-game road series with the Astros.