Inside The Twins

Pablo Lopez to throw live batting practice as he works towards return

Lopez has been out since early June after suffering a strained muscle in his throwing shoulder

Jonathan Harrison

Jun 3, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez (49) throws a pitch against the Athletics during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images
Jun 3, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez (49) throws a pitch against the Athletics during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images / Dennis Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Twins ace Pablo Lopez is set to take a big step towards his return later this season. According to multiple reports, the 29-year-old righty will throw two innings in a simulated game on Friday ahead of the Twins' game against the Tigers at Target Field.

Lopez has been out since early June after suffering a strained muscle in his throwing shoulder. Before his injury, Lopez was 5-3 with a 2.82 ERA while recording 61 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings.

With a roster that just underwent an unprecedented fire sale at the trade deadline, with the front office seemingly calling it on the season, it wouldn't be a surprise if Lopez just shut it down for the remainder of the season. However, that is not something Lopez wants to do.

Subscribe: Sign up for the free Twins On SI newsletter

"I want to do it," Lopez told assembled media on Thursday. "I want to be able to tell myself I was able to come back from this injury and pitch and perform at the level I know I can perform."

The aim appears to get Lopez back in early September, which would give the for All-Star a handful of starts before the season ends. He has already thrown several bullpen sessions, as well as a single simulated inning without a batter.

More from Twins On SI

feed

Published
Jonathan Harrison
JONATHAN HARRISON

Jonathan Harrison is a Minnesota-based sports writer and radio host who contributes to Bring Me The News and Sports Illustrated's On SI network. Primarily serving as video host and editor for Bring Me The News, Jonathan also covers the Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves and Gophers. He can also be heard on 1500 ESPN in the Twin Cities during the MLS season, where he serves as host and analyst for Minnesota United radio broadcasts.

Home/Minnesota Twins News