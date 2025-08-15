Pablo Lopez to throw live batting practice as he works towards return
Twins ace Pablo Lopez is set to take a big step towards his return later this season. According to multiple reports, the 29-year-old righty will throw two innings in a simulated game on Friday ahead of the Twins' game against the Tigers at Target Field.
Lopez has been out since early June after suffering a strained muscle in his throwing shoulder. Before his injury, Lopez was 5-3 with a 2.82 ERA while recording 61 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings.
With a roster that just underwent an unprecedented fire sale at the trade deadline, with the front office seemingly calling it on the season, it wouldn't be a surprise if Lopez just shut it down for the remainder of the season. However, that is not something Lopez wants to do.
"I want to do it," Lopez told assembled media on Thursday. "I want to be able to tell myself I was able to come back from this injury and pitch and perform at the level I know I can perform."
The aim appears to get Lopez back in early September, which would give the for All-Star a handful of starts before the season ends. He has already thrown several bullpen sessions, as well as a single simulated inning without a batter.