Previewing Twins' pivotal series in Cleveland
The Twins begin a three-game road series against the Guardians Friday in what will provide a major chance to make up some ground in the race for the AL Central.
As it stands today, the Guadians sit atop the AL Central standings with a 27-17 record. After getting swept by the Yankees, Minnesota has fallen behind the Royals and to third place with a 24-19 record, still only 2.5 games out of first.
After a red-hot 20-game stretch, the Twins have hit another roadblock, losing three straight. But, help might be on the way. Byron Buxton has played for Triple-A St. Paul each of the last two nights as he works back from an inflamed knee, while Royce Lewis is inching closer to a return.
Buxton will likely return to the Twins' lineup at some point in this series, a major boost to a team that has only scored one run over its last three games. Fans will presumably have to wait a little longer for Lewis' return.
Minnesota's probable starting pitchers for the series are Simeon Woods Richards (Friday), Bailey Ober (Saturday) and Chris Paddack (Sunday). The Guardians are expected to deploy RHP Triston McKenzie on Friday and RHP Tanner Bibee on Sunday, while their Saturday plan is TBD.
The Twins have played the Guardians only two times this season, dropping both games at Target Field. Bibee started the first game of that series, while they used Carlos Carrasco for only three innings in the next game, so it will be their first time seeing McKenzie in 2024.
The Guardians are coming off a road series vs. the defending World Series champion Rangers, winning two games and only allowing two runs per contest. The Twins will need to regain some success at the plate this weekend against one of the better pitching staffs in the league, and it starts against McKenzie, who owns a 1.30 ERA over his last five starts.
Overall, Cleveland has won three straight games against Minnesota and five of the last six. It is only May, but this weekend's series could put the Twins down another notch or prove the Yankees series was just a bump in the road.
