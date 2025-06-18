Rain delay: Twins-Reds game won't start on time Wednesday evening
The Twins' game against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night won't start on time due to weather, the teams have announced. There are thunderstorms in the forecast in the Cincinnati area.
First pitch was scheduled for 6:10 p.m. central time (7:10 p.m. local), but the game will begin in a rain delay. This story will be updated when there's an updated start time (or a potential postponement).
Wednesday's game is the second of a three-game series between the Twins (37-37) and Reds (38-35). The Reds won Tuesday's back-and-forth opener by a 6-5 final score, extending Minnesota's losing streak to five games.
The scheduled starting pitchers for tonight's game are Bailey Ober for the Twins and Nick Lodolo for the Reds. The final game of the series is set for 11:40 a.m. on Thursday.
Weather is impacting several games across Major League Baseball on Wednesday. The Cubs, White Sox, and Tigers all had their matchups postponed already, and the Nationals-Rockies game is also beginning in a delay.