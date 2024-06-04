Report: Bally Sports negotiations with Comcast 'are at an impasse'
The Twins' TV situation continues to be a mess.
Bally Sports has been blacked out for Comcast users for much of the 2024 baseball season, leaving many Twins fans without a way to watch their favorite team. Negotiations between the two groups have reached an "impasse," according to the Star Tribune's Phil Miller.
The attorney for Diamond Sports Group, Bally Sports' parent company, said that it might pursue an alternative to Comcast. Popular streaming service Fubo TV was an example mentioned by Miller.
Bally Sports Network went bankrupt earlier this year, causing much of the confusion. According to some reports, the company could be exiting bankruptcy protection soon.
This situation seems far from over and an ongoing mess for the Twins' TV broadcast situation.
