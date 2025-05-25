Report: Byron Buxton not cleared yet, but traveling with Twins on upcoming road trip
Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton has not yet been cleared for activation from the concussion injured list, however, he will be traveling with the team for Minnesota's upcoming road trip, according to The Athletic's Aaron Gleeman.
Buxton suffered the concussion during a game against the Baltimore Orioles on May 15 when he collided with shortstop Carlos Correa in center field. Correa also suffered a concussion, though he was reinstated from the concussion IL Friday.
While Buxton is further behind Correa in his recovery, it appears his return won't be too far off. The Twins begin a 10-game road trip on Monday when they visit the Tampa Bay Rays. After a three-game series in Tampa, Minnesota will travel to Seattle to take on the Mariners for a three-game series. Then the Twins will visit the Athletics for a four-game series. The road trip will run through June 5, so presumably Buxton will be back in the Minnesota lineup within the next couple weeks.
Before the concussion, Buxton was slashing .261/.522/.834 with five doubles, 10 homers and 27 RBIs in 41 games.