Report card gives Twins D-plus offseason grade, projects fourth-place finish in Central
The advanced metrics, like the projections from FanGraphs and PECOTA, like the Minnesota Twins' chances in the American League Central this season. But some experts, like The Athletic's Jim Bowden, aren't quite as optimistic.
Bowden released his 2025 MLB report card on Wednesday and he didn't like Minnesota's offseason, giving the team a D-plus grade and projecting them to a fourth-place finish in the AL Central. The Kansas City Royals, who received a B grade for their offseason, Bowden projected to finish in first place, the Detroit Tigers, who also received a B grade, place second, the Cleveland Guardians, who got a B-minus, come in third and the Chicago White Sox, another B-minus, come in last.
The Twins didn't make many moves this offseason, but did eventually add outfielder Harrison Bader, left-handed reliever Danny Coulombe and first baseman Ty France in free agency. They made a couple minor trades, but the sheer lack of movement during the offseason was the reason for Bowden's D-plus grade. The prediction of a fourth-place finish isn't a total indictment on the roster, however, as Bowden also proclaimed the Twins have a real shot of winning the division.
The caveat? The Twins need to stay healthy. Bowden mentioned the star trio of the Twins in Carlos Correa, Byron Buxton and Royce Lewis and how each has dealt with significant injury concerns over the past few years. That trio will be the driver — Bowden wrote "as this trio goes, so do the Twins." If they stay healthy, there's no reason not to believe in the team. But if the injury woes continue, it could be a similar story to last season where the Twins faltered and missed out.