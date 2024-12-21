Report: Carlos Santana returning to Guardians on one-year deal
Carlos Santana will be staying in the American League Central, but not with the Minnesota Twins.
The former Twins first baseman has agreed to a one-year, $12 million deal with the division rival Cleveland Guardians, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported on Saturday. Passan reported earlier Saturday that the Guardians also traded first baseman Josh Naylor to the Arizona Diamondbacks, paving the way for Santana to make his return to Cleveland.
Santana, 38, spent the first eight seasons of his career with Cleveland from 2010-17, and he returned to the Guardians for the 2019 and 2020 seasons as well. Last year was Santana's first in Minnesota, and he slashed .238/.420/.749 with 23 homers and 71 RBIs in 150 games. Santana's 23 homers were his most since the 2019 season with Cleveland.
Across his 15-year career in the majors, Santana has a slash line of .242/.431/.785 with 324 homers and 1,082 RBIs.