Report: David Festa to make MLB debut for Twins on Thursday
As was previously speculated, David Festa making his MLB debut for the Minnesota Twins is now just an formal announcement from the team from becoming fact as Bobby Nightengale Jr. of the Star Tribune is reporting that Festa will make his debut Thursday when the Twins face the Diamondbacks.
Festa, 24, is set to occupy the final spot in the Twins' rotation after Chris Paddack landed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday. KSTP's Darren Wolfson reported Wednesday that Ryan Jensen had replaced Festa as the expected starter for Triple-A St. Paul's Wednesday game.
The 6-foot-6 righty is 3-2 this season for Triple-A St. Paul, holding a 3.77 ERA while logging an impressive 87 strikeouts in 59.2 innings of work.
Festa is the top pitching prospect in the Twins' organization and the No. 5 overall prospect in the team's farm system, according to MLB.com. He was the 13th overall selection in the 2021 draft by the Twins.