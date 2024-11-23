Report: Kyle Farmer, Colorado Rockies agree to one-year deal
Farmer had a down year in 2024 after hitting near his career averages in 2023.
Kyle Farmer is moving on after two seasons with the Minnesota Twins.
According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Farmer and the Colorado Rockies have agreed to a one-year deal. The 34-year-old played in 107 games with the Twins in 2024, a slight tick downward after he played in 120 games for Minnesota in 2023.
Farmer slashed .214/.293/.353 with five homers, 13 doubles and 25 RBIs last season. It was his worst offensive season since 2018, when he was in his second big-league season with the Dodgers and played in only 39 games.
Farmer was better in 2023, slashing .256/.317/.408 with 11 homers and 46 RBIs.
