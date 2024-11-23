Inside The Twins

Report: Kyle Farmer, Colorado Rockies agree to one-year deal

Farmer had a down year in 2024 after hitting near his career averages in 2023.

Joe Nelson

Sep 9, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins second baseman Kyle Farmer (12) throws to first base for an out against the Los Angeles Angels in the second inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
Sep 9, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins second baseman Kyle Farmer (12) throws to first base for an out against the Los Angeles Angels in the second inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Kyle Farmer is moving on after two seasons with the Minnesota Twins.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Farmer and the Colorado Rockies have agreed to a one-year deal. The 34-year-old played in 107 games with the Twins in 2024, a slight tick downward after he played in 120 games for Minnesota in 2023.

Farmer slashed .214/.293/.353 with five homers, 13 doubles and 25 RBIs last season. It was his worst offensive season since 2018, when he was in his second big-league season with the Dodgers and played in only 39 games.

Farmer was better in 2023, slashing .256/.317/.408 with 11 homers and 46 RBIs.

Published
Joe Nelson
JOE NELSON

Home/Minnesota Twins News