Report: Max Kepler agrees to one-year deal with Phillies
Kepler has spent his entire career with the Twins dating back to 2015.
In this story:
Former Minnesota Twins outfielder Max Kepler has agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The deal is pending a physical.
Kepler, 31, played 105 games in 2024 and slashed .253/.380/.682 with 21 doubles, one triple, eight homers and 42 RBIs. It marks the end of an era for Kepler in Minnesota as the outfielder has spent his entire career with the team, playing 1,072 games in a Twins uniform since making his big league debut in 2015.
For his career, Kepler has slashed .237/.429/.746 with 161 homers and 508 RBIs.
Published