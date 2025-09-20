Report: Pablo López set for further testing after leaving Friday's start early
Pablo López's third start since returning from injury ended prematurely after suffering an injury on a diving defensive play during Friday's 6-2 loss to Cleveland. The Twins ace will now reportedly undergo further testing, according to The Athletic's Aaron Gleeman, after experiencing forearm tightness Friday at Target Field.
In the third inning of Friday night's loss, López made a highlight-worthy fielding play, tracking down a grounder that initially deflected off his heel. He laid out and scooped the ball to first baseman Kody Clemens for the out.
In the moment López appeared fine, finishing the third inning and returning to pitch a scoreless fourth. Following the fourth, the Twins removed López due to right forearm tightness.
López only recently returned from a right shoulder strain that sidelined him for three months. Since returning, López has been close to his normal form, registering a 2.40 ERA over 15 innings while striking out 12 batters.
Overall this season, López has a 2.74 ERA in 75.2 innings. He has totalled 73 strikeouts while issuing 20 walks.