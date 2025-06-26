Report: Royce Lewis expected to begin rehab assignment on Friday
Royce Lewis has been on the Injured List (IL) since June 13 with a hamstring injury, but The Minnesota Star Tribune's Bobby Nightengale reported that he's scheduled to begin a rehab assignment in St. Paul on Friday.
Lewis has been in and out of the lineup all year, but he has struggled at the plate when healthy. He's hitting .202 with 2 home runs and 9 RBIs in 30 games with the Twins this season.
Maybe an extended stop in Tripple-A is exactly what Lewis needs to get his mojo back? Minnesota is in a serious slump as a team, losing 15 of its last 19 games. Adding a bat with Lewis's potential could only help, but they have a lot more questions to answer.
After taking down the Mariners on Wednesday night, the Twins will look for back-to-back wins on Thursday at 12:10 p.m. CT for the first time since the first week of June.