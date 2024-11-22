Report: Twins agree to one-year, $1 million deal with Michael Tonkin, avoid arbitration
The Minnesota Twins agreed to a one-year, $1 million deal with right-handed reliever Michael Tonkin for the 2025 season, avoiding arbitration, according to a report from the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
Tonkin was projected by thescore.com to get $1.5 million in arbitration.
Tonkin, 35, bounced around the majors last season, starting the year with the New York Mets. The Twins traded cash considerations for Tonkin on April 9, but designated him shortly after, and Tonkin found himself with the Mets once again. The Mets DFA'd later in April, and he was claimed by the New York Yankees, where he had his longest and best stint.
But the Yankees DFA's Tonkin in August, and the Twins claimed him off waivers for the rest of the year.
Overall, Tonkin made 57 appearances in 2024 — 13 with the Twins — posting a 3.63 earned-run average across 79 1/3 innings, allowing 70 hits and 43 runs — 32 earned — while fanning 85. Tonkin played 39 games for the Yankees.
The Twins drafted Tonkin No. 906 overall in the 30th round of the 2008 MLB draft. Tonkin played for the club from 2013-17, and he has a 4.18 ERA across 305 2/3 innings in 243 career appearances, fanning 309 batters during that time.