Report: Twins calling up highly-touted prospect Luke Keaschall
With the injury bug ravaging the team, the Minnesota Twins are reportedly calling up top-100 prospect Luke Keaschall this weekend, according to The Athletic's Aaron Gleeman. Minnesota could give Keaschall his major league debut this weekend, when the Twins begin a three-game series in Atlanta against the Braves.
The Twins placed Matt Wallner on the injured list on Thursday due to a hamstring injury. Wallner's injury was the latest to a team that is already without Royce Lewis because of a hamstring injury he suffered in spring training. The availability of infielders Willi Castro and Carlos Correa is also in doubt this weekend as each got banged up against the New York Mets.
Keaschall, 22, is slashing .261/.379/.348 for Triple-A St. Paul in 14 appearances this season. He has only recently returned to fielding duties, having started as the Saints' designated hitter after undergoing Tommy John surgery in August.
The infielder is one of the organization's top prospects, ranking as the No. 44 prospect in all of baseball by Baseball Prospectus, No. 45 by Baseball America and No. 61 on the MLB top prospects list. He was a second-round selection by the Twins in the 2023 draft out of Arizona State University.
In 2024, Keaschall sported a .303/.420/.483 slashline with 15 home runs and 48 RBIs across High-A and Double-A ball before ending his season in August due to torn elbow ligament.