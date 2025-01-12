Report: Twins 'expected to have a presence' at Nick Anderson's pro day
The right-handed reliever spent last season with the Kansas City Royals.
In this story:
The Minnesota Twins are "expected to have a presence" on Jan. 23 at the pro day of free agent right-handed reliever Nick Anderson, according to KSTP's Darren Wolfson. Anderson is drawing interest from several major league teams.
Anderson, a Crosby, Minn., native, spent last season with the Kansas City Royals, making 37 appearances and finishing the year with a 3-1 record, a 4.04 earned-run average and 29 strikeouts across 35 2/3 innings of work.
Anderson has appeared in 164 major league games with the Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Rays, Atlanta Braves and Royals since 2019. Anderson has a career 3.20 ERA with 200 strikeouts across 157 1/3 innings.
Published