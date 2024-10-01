Report: Twins moving on from David Popkins as hitting coach
The first domino has dropped for the Minnesota Twins following a disappointing season.
The Twins are not renewing the contract of hitting coach David Popkins and he will not return for the 2025 season, according to a report from The Athletic’s Dan Hayes. It’s not immediately clear who will take his place next year or if assistant hitting coaches would be back next season.
An epic collapse from the Twins officially came to a head on Friday night when a loss to the Baltimore Orioles officially eliminated them from postseason contention. There was no shortage of blame to go around for a team that had a 95.4% chance to make the playoffs at the beginning of September, but the complete lack of offensive production over the final weeks of the season was difficult to ignore.
The Twins, who had stretches of offensive brilliance and finished in the top 10 for runs scored, slashed just .218/.338/.624 over the season's final month and went 9-18 in September, ultimately missing out on a postseason berth. The numbers had dropped off significantly overall since the All-Star break — from a slashline of .254/.428/.751 before the break to .235/.386/.690 after it.
The lack of offensive production late paired with struggles from the starting pitching staff and the bullpen, which ultimately resulted in a late-season collapse for the Twins that won't soon be forgotten.