Report: Twins moving on from infielder Kyle Farmer
Not only was outfielder Manuel Margot a roster casualty of the Minnesota Twins on Thursday, but so too was utility man Kyle Farmer.
According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, the Twins declined the 2025 option to retain Farmer. According to Cot's Baseball Contracts, Farmer's contract included a mutual option worth $6.25 million for 2025. It cost the Twins $250,000 to buy out the option.
Farmer made $6.3 million in 2024 and played in 107 games with a batter's line of .214/.293/.353 with five home runs, 13 doubles and 23 RBIs. He posted a career-worst negative 0.3 WAR, which means he was a below average player in 2024.
Farmer primarily played third base and second base for the Twins, and those positions have plenty of depth returning in 2025 with the likes of Royce Lewis, Willi Castro, Eddy Julien, Brooks Lee and Jose Miranda.