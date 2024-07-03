Report: Twins promoting star prospect Brooks Lee
Following yet another injury to Royce Lewis, the Minnesota Twins are reportedly calling up star prospect Brooks Lee, according to Skor North's Declan Goff and KSTP's Darren Wolfson.
Lee, 23, has been crushing at Triple-A St. Paul, slashing .329/.394/.635 with seven homers and 21 RBIs in 20 games. He was recently named the No. 28 prospect in baseball, and the No. 3 prospect in the Twins' farm system, by Baseball America.
Twins general manager Thad Levine stated to SiriusXM before the season that Lee would earn his major league debut "when he tells us he's ready to go." It now appears, after Lewis left Tuesday night's game with a groin injury, that Lee's time has arrived.
Lee is currently not on the team's 40-man roster, so a corresponding move will have to be made. There is no word on what that move will be just yet and it's not clear if Lee will be in the lineup when the Twins face the Tigers Wednesday night.