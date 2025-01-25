Report: Twins sign minor league reliever Jacob Bosiokovic after workout
The Twins have still yet to sign a major league free agent this offseason.
The Twins still haven't signed a major league free agent this offseason, but they did sign minor league reliever Jacob Bosiokovic following a workout, according to a post from Twins Daily's Parker Hageman on Saturday.
Listed at 6-foot-5, 240 pounds, Bosiokovic last pitched for the Triple-A Memphis in 2024. He pitched 55 innings, struck out 65 batters and finished the season with a 5.56 ERA. Now 31 years old, he reportedly made some tweaks to his throwing motion and reached 99.6 MPH at a workout earlier this month.
Earlier this offseason, Fangraphs projected Minnesota to have the best bullpen in baseball in 2025, but Bosiokovic will compete for a depth position and a fallback option.
