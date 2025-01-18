Inside The Twins

Report: Twins sign reliever Anthony Misiewicz to minor league deal

The Twins have signed a free agent!

Tony Liebert

Jun 30, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees relief pitcher Anthony Misiewicz (63) throws a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
Jun 30, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees relief pitcher Anthony Misiewicz (63) throws a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images / Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Twins have struck a deal with a free agent! Veteran reliever Anthony Misiewicz signed a minor league deal with the club, according to a post on X from KSTP's Darren Wolfson on Saturday.

Misiewicz has pitched in an MLB game in each of the last five seasons. He most recently pitched one relief inning for the Yankees in 2024 before being sent back down to Triple-A. He turned 30 years old in November after pitching 55.1 innings last season for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He struck out 11 batters and compiled a 3.90 ERA on the year.

His most effective MLB season came in 2021 with the Mariners. He pitched 54.2 innings, struck out 53 batters and finished with a 4.61 ERA. He has pitched 115.2 total big league innings with a 4.67 career ERA. His contract will include an invite to big league camp according to Wolfson's report.

Related: Fangraphs projects Twins to have best bullpen in baseball in 2025

Published
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

Home/Minnesota Twins News