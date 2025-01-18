Report: Twins sign reliever Anthony Misiewicz to minor league deal
The Twins have struck a deal with a free agent! Veteran reliever Anthony Misiewicz signed a minor league deal with the club, according to a post on X from KSTP's Darren Wolfson on Saturday.
Misiewicz has pitched in an MLB game in each of the last five seasons. He most recently pitched one relief inning for the Yankees in 2024 before being sent back down to Triple-A. He turned 30 years old in November after pitching 55.1 innings last season for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He struck out 11 batters and compiled a 3.90 ERA on the year.
His most effective MLB season came in 2021 with the Mariners. He pitched 54.2 innings, struck out 53 batters and finished with a 4.61 ERA. He has pitched 115.2 total big league innings with a 4.67 career ERA. His contract will include an invite to big league camp according to Wolfson's report.