Report: Twins trade for Blue Jays reliever Trevor Richards
They were the last team in the majors to get involved in the trade market before Tuesday's 5 p.m. deadline, but the Minnesota Twins, according to insider Ken Rosenthal, have made a trade for Toronto Blue Jays reliever Trevor Richards.
The right-hander has appeared in 45 games this season and owns a 4.54 ERA with a 1.146 WHIP. He' struck out 49 batters in 52.1 innings. His earned-run average was 2.44 after he struck out the side against the Astros on July 2, but he's allowed 15 earned runs in his last eight appearances to send his ERA rocketing in the wrong direction.
The 31-year-old's 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings is well below the 10-13 K/9 he averaged from 2021 to 2023 with Toronto. For example, Richards struck out 105 batters in 72.2 innings last season.
According to Dan Hayes of The Athletic, the Twins are sending minor league outfielder Jay Harry to the Blue Jays in exchange for Richards. The 22-year-old is slashing .214/.306/.349 with eight homers at Class A+ Cedar Rapids this season.